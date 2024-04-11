Euro - Rumänische Leu - Kurs (EUR - RON)
11.04.2024 10:25:31
Romanian Inflation Eases To 6.6%
(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March amid a slowdown in food costs, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 7.2 percent increase in the previous month.
Prices for non-food goods grew 2.8 percent from last year, though slower than the 4.48 percent rise in February.
Costs for services were 10.2 percent more expensive, and prices for non-food goods surged 8.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.