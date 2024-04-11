Romanian Inflation Eases To 6.6%

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March amid a slowdown in food costs, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 7.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for non-food goods grew 2.8 percent from last year, though slower than the 4.48 percent rise in February.

Costs for services were 10.2 percent more expensive, and prices for non-food goods surged 8.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in March.