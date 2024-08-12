Romanian Inflation Rises To 5.4%

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in six months in July to the highest level in three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 4.9 percent increase in June, which was the lowest inflation since July 2021.

Prices for non-food goods grew 6.9 percent from last year, and those for food goods climbed by 1.7 percent. Costs for services were 8.5 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in July.