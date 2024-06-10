10.06.2024 15:02:49

Romanian Trade Deficit Widens In April

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.7 billion in April from EUR 2.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.4 billion.

Exports climbed 14.8 percent annually in April, and imports rose by 17.8 percent.

During the first four months of this year, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 9.3 billion, up from EUR 8.8 billion in the corresponding period last year. Both exports and imports increased by 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

