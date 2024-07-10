Romanian Trade Gap Widens In May

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in May from a year ago as exports fell much faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.97 billion in May from EUR 2.43 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.67 billion.

Exports plunged 16.2 percent annually in May, and imports dropped by 5.6 percent.

During the first five months of this year, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 12.288 billion, up from EUR 11.057 billion in the corresponding period last year. Exports fell 2.9 percent, while imports rose by 0.2 percent.