Russia Manufacturing Activity Slips In To Contraction
(RTTNews) - Russia's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in twenty-nine months in September amid renewed declines in output, new orders, and employment, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, dropped to 49.5 in September from 52.1 in August. Any score below suggests contraction, while a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
Output fell at a solid pace in September due to subdued demand conditions and supplier delivery delays. Muted customer demand resulted in a decline in new orders for the first time in twenty-eight months.
Nonetheless, new export orders grew at the fastest rate in over a year amid strong demand from Central Asia.
Supply chain issues, including delays to rail transportation and international logistics, led to a sharp deterioration in vendor performance, the survey revealed.
On the price front, input price inflation remained marked in September amid raw material shortages and greater transportation fees. As a result, selling prices rose at the quickest pace since October 2023.
Manufacturing employment was also reduced by firms, with the pace of job shedding being the sharpest in almost a year.
Looking ahead, the degree of confidence in the year-ahead outlook dipped to a 19-month low.
