Britische Pfund - Russischer Rubel

104,1609
 RUB
0,2349
0,23 %
RUB - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
RUB/GBP
>
04.02.2026 10:12:22

Russian Services Growth Accelerates To 1-year High

(RTTNews) - Russia's service sector activity expanded at the quickest pace in a year in January as output and new order growth gained momentum, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The services purchasing managers' index, or PMI, climbed to 53.1 in January from 52.3 in December. A score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

Higher output was driven by improved customer demand and sustained growth in new orders. The upturn in new business was the fastest in twelve months on the back of successful advertising campaigns and an improvement in client demand.

The survey revealed that stronger demand conditions also supported a fresh rise in employment and greater business confidence.

On the price front, input prices rose at the sharpest pace in two years, largely due to the recent rise in the VAT rate. As a result, the selling price inflation picked up markedly at the start of the year.

The composite output index rose to 52.1 in January from 50.0 in December, signaling a renewed expansion in the Russian private sector business activity.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen