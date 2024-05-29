Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after reporting below average demand for this month's two-year and five-year note auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes also attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.650 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.716 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted well below average demand.