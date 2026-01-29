|
29.01.2026 20:12:08
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.018 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.930 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand, while this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.
