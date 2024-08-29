29.08.2024 19:06:53

Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.770 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.162 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly above average demand, while this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.

