29.08.2024 19:06:53
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.770 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.162 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly above average demand, while this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Plus -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt endete der Handel hingegen nach einem neuen Rekord im Bereich der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag uneins. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune.