14.07.2025 02:11:22
Singapore GDP Jumps 5.6% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the Singapore Department of Statistics said on Monday.
That beat expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 2.6 percent contraction in the three months prior.
On an annualized basis, GDP climbed 4.3 percent - again topping forecasts for a gain of 3.5 percent and up from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter.
