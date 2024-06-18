18.06.2024 03:51:56

Singapore Has SGD4.563 Billion Trade Surplus In May

(RTTNews) - Singapore posted a trade surplus of SGD4.563 billion in May, the Department of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was roughly in line with expectations following the downwardly revised SGD4.516 billion surplus in April (originally SGD4.525 billion).

Non-oil domestic exports were down 0.1 percent on month, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the downwardly revised 7/3 percent gain in the previous month (originally 7.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, NODX also was down 0.1 percent - exceeding expectations for a drop of 0.9 percent following the downwardly revised 9.6 percent fall a month earlier (originally -9.3 percent).

