Singapore Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release July figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic data.

Industrial production is expected to fall 1.3 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year after sinking 3.8 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year in June.

Thailand is scheduled to see July data for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 0.3 percent on month and exports fell 0.30 percent on month for a trade surplus of $0.220 billion.