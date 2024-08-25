|
Singapore Industrial Production Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release July figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic data.
Industrial production is expected to fall 1.3 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year after sinking 3.8 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year in June.
Thailand is scheduled to see July data for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 0.3 percent on month and exports fell 0.30 percent on month for a trade surplus of $0.220 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.