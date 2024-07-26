Britische Pfund - Singapur Dollar - Kurs (GBP - SGD)
|
26.07.2024 09:10:43
Singapore Industrial Production Declines 3.9%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in June after recovering in the previous month, preliminary data from the Economic Development Board revealed on Friday.
Industrial production dropped 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, output was expected to remain flat.
Excluding bio-medical manufacturing, industrial production dropped 1.6 percent annually in June versus a 9.5 percent surge in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 3.8 percent after rising 0.5 percent in May.
Among the major clusters, the bio-medical manufacturing segment declined the most by 23.2 percent annually in June, and electronics output showed a decrease of 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, transport engineering output grew sharply by 10.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.