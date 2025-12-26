Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar

26.12.2025 06:20:52

Singapore Industrial Production Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - Singapore's industrial production registered a double-digit growth in November but the pace of expansion moderated, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday.

Driven by biomedical manufacturing, industrial output grew 14.3 percent year-on-year in November but slower than October's 28.9 percent increase.

Biomedical manufacturing output surged 79.3 percent as the pharmaceutical segment expanded 124.3 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial output advanced only 4.6 percent after rising 15.5 percent in the prior month.

Output of transport engineering climbed 24.2 percent and electronics output increased 8.9 percent. Precision engineering and chemical output rose 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. On the other hand, general manufacturing shrank 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output declined 10.2 percent, in contrast to the 11.2 percent rise in October.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

