Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release May figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.7 percent.

Singapore also will see Q1 data for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting the jobless rate will come in at 2.1 percent - up from 1.9 percent in the previous three months.

Australia will see preliminary June results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in May, their scores were 51.0 and 50.6, respectively.

Japan will see preliminary June results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in May, their scores were 49.4 and 51.0, respectively.

Taiwan will provide May unemployment numbers; in April, the jobless rate was 3.36 percent.

