Singapore Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release June figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In May, overall inflation was up 0.7 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 3.1 percent.

South Korea will see June numbers for producer prices; in May, producer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.