Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Surge 22.2%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports grew at an accelerated pace in October, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports jumped 22.2 percent year-over-year in October, following a 7.0 percent recovery in the previous month, which was the first increase in three months.

The growth in October was primarily driven by volatile non-monetary gold and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and PCs, the agency said.

Outflows of electronic products grew 33.2 percent, and those of non-electronic products climbed by 18.8 percent.