|
17.11.2025 08:18:45
Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Surge 22.2%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports grew at an accelerated pace in October, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Monday.
Non-oil domestic exports jumped 22.2 percent year-over-year in October, following a 7.0 percent recovery in the previous month, which was the first increase in three months.
The growth in October was primarily driven by volatile non-monetary gold and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and PCs, the agency said.
Outflows of electronic products grew 33.2 percent, and those of non-electronic products climbed by 18.8 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor wichtigen US-Daten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Montag unterdessen in Rot.