Singapore Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release May numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, sales were up 0.3 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year.

Thailand will provide June figures for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 2.79 percent and core CPI rose an annual 0.92 percent.

Australia will see June results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and for job ads and commodity prices from ANZ. In May, inflation was seen lower by 0.3 percent on month, while job ads were up 1.8 percent on month and commodity prices were up 0.7 percent on month.