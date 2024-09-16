|
16.09.2024 23:59:31
Singapore Trade Data On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release August figures for non-oil exports, trade balance and Q2 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In July, exports were up 12.2 percent on month and 15.7 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD6.486 billion. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.0 percent.
Indonesia will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 8.15 percent on year, down from 11.07 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.83 percent, down from 6.46 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in July was $0.47 billion.
Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok Thanksgiving Day), Taiwan (Mid-Autumn Festival) and China (Mid-Autumn Festival) are closed on Tuesday.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.