07.11.2025 13:40:58
Slovakia Trade Surplus Rises In September
(RTTNews) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased notably in September from a year ago as exports grew amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.
The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 428.3 million in September, up from EUR 176.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the surplus of EUR 80.4 million.
Slovakia's foreign trade maintained a surplus for the fifth consecutive month, the agency said.
Exports climbed 1.8 percent annually in September, while imports fell by 1.0 percent. Moreover, the value of imports was lower for the third time this year, with September showing the smallest drop so far.
The growth in exports was driven by more outflows of miscellaneous manufactured articles, while imports were dragged down by lower inflows of mineral fuels, which includes oil, electricity, and natural gas.
