Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1393
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,02 %
EUR - GBP
15.12.2025 14:09:53

Slovakian Inflation Remains Stable At 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation held steady in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent annually in November, the same as in October, which was the slowest inflation in six months.  

Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 4.4 percent from 3.4 percent, while the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent. Housing and utility costs were 2.9 percent more expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen starten mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street eröffnet den Handel höher. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
