Slovenia GDP Growth Eases To 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, following a 4-year high of 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption showed an increase of 3.7 percent, and general government expenditure was 3.9 percent higher. External trade balance turned positive as exports grew 3.9 percent amid a 2.4 percent rise in imports.

Meanwhile, gross capital formation declined 1.3 percent as the investment growth moderated sharply to 2.1 percent from 14.4 percent.

On a calendar-and-seasonally adjusted basis, the annual growth in GDP slowed to 3.4 percent from 4.6 percent. Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose only 0.3 percent versus a 1.7 percent expansion in the second quarter.