South Africa Jobless Rate Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - South Africa's unemployment rate increased in the second quarter to the highest level in two years, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 33.5 percent in the second quarter from 32.9 percent in the first quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 32.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased to 8.38 million in the second quarter from 8.27 million in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the employment rate stood at 40.3 percent versus 40.7 percent in the March quarter.