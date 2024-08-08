Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
08.08.2024 15:44:46
South Africa Manufacturing Outout Declines Further
(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output decreased for the second straight month in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing production dropped 5.2 percent year-over-year in June, much faster than the 1.2 percent fall in May.
The negative contributions to the annual decline were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment, as well as food and beverages, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing production decreased 0.5 percent from May, when it fell by 3.6 percent.
