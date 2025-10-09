|
09.10.2025 15:27:31
South Africa Manufacturing Output Contracts 1.5%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output declined for the second straight month in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing production dropped 1.5 percent year-over-year in August, following a 1.3 percent decrease in July.
The largest negative contributions were made by the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, and the food and beverages division, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing production recovered 0.4 percent after falling 0.8 percent in July. Six of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.
