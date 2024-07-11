Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
|
11.07.2024 15:09:07
South Africa Manufacturing Production Falls 0.6%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output decreased in May after rebounding sharply in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing production dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 4.9 percent increase in April.
The negative contributions to the annual decline were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing production fell 3.2 percent from April, when it recovered by 5.2 percent.
