South Africa Manufacturing Production Falls 0.6%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output decreased in May after rebounding sharply in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing production dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 4.9 percent increase in April.

The negative contributions to the annual decline were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing production fell 3.2 percent from April, when it recovered by 5.2 percent.