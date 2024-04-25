Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
25.04.2024 14:08:33
South Africa Producer Price Inflation Rises Slightly
(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation rose marginally in March after easing in the previous month, Statistics South Africa reported Thursday.
The producer price index showed an annual increase of 4.6 percent in March, following a 4.5 percent rise in February.
The overall annual inflation in March was largely driven by food products, beverages and tobacco products, coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber, and plastic products, metals, machinery, equipment, and computing equipment.
The producer price index for electricity and water alone grew by 15.6 percent from last year, and that for agriculture, forestry, and fishing rose by 7.7 percent. At the same time, prices for mining dropped 12.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.1 percent at the end of the first quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder deutlich über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.