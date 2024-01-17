South Africa Retail Sales Fall 0.9%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales declined for the second straight month in November, in line with expectations, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

Sales of hardware, paint, and glass decreased the most by 5.3 percent annually in November, followed by pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics, and toiletries with a 3.0 percent fall.

Data showed that sales demand for food, beverages, and tobacco in specialised stores was 2.3 percent lower compared to last year, while sales at general dealers showed a recovery of 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.4 percent in November versus a 1.4 percent drop in the prior month.