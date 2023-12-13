Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
|
13.12.2023 14:54:33
South Africa Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In October
(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales declined unexpectedly in October after recovering in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 2.5 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.9 percent increase.
Sales of hardware, paint, and glass decreased the most by 6.6 percent annually in October, followed by sales at general dealers with a 5.7 percent fall.
On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, footwear, and leather goods showed a strong growth of 7.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.2 percent in October versus a 0.6 percent gain in the prior month. This was the third successive rise in a row.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke wieder stabil -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nehmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigen sich unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.