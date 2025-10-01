|
02.10.2025 01:16:42
South Korea August Current Account Surplus $9.15 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $9.15 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - down from $10.78 billion in July.
The goods account recorded a $9.40 billion surplus as exports decreased by 1.8 percent to $56.44 billion and as imports decreased by 7.3 percent to $47.04 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $2.12 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and in the other business services accounts. The primary income account recorded a $2.07 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.
The secondary income account saw a $0.19 billion deficit.
