Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 890,69
 KRW
2,80
0,15 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
02.10.2025 01:16:42

South Korea August Current Account Surplus $9.15 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $9.15 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - down from $10.78 billion in July.

The goods account recorded a $9.40 billion surplus as exports decreased by 1.8 percent to $56.44 billion and as imports decreased by 7.3 percent to $47.04 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $2.12 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and in the other business services accounts. The primary income account recorded a $2.07 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account saw a $0.19 billion deficit.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.10.25 3. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
01.10.25 September 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.25 3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
28.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown im Fokus: ATX schlussendlich klar im Plus -- DAX schließt deutlich über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street letztlichetwas höher -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten zur Wochenmitte klar im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es leicht aufwärts. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen