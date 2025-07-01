Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 860,91
 KRW
1,23
0,07 %
<
02.07.2025 01:09:01

South Korea Consumer Prices Unchanged In June

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in June, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday - in line with expectations after slipping 0.1 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 2.2 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.1 percent and up from 1.9 percent in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, services and industrial products rose, but electricity, gas, and water remained unchanged, and livestock and fishery products declined.

Compared to the same month last year, services, industrial products, electricity, gas, water, and livestock and fishery products all rose, rising 2.2percent overall.

The index excluding food and energy rose 0.1 percent month-on-month and 2.0 percent year-on-year, respectively. The index excluding agricultural products and petroleum rose 0.2 percent month-on-month and 2.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.

03:26 Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
01.07.25 2. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
01.07.25 Juni 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.07.25 Juni 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juni 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsstreit im Blick: ATX und DAX beenden Sitzung tiefer -- Wall Street zum Schluss uneinheitlich -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt schwach - Feiertag in Hongkong
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten im Dienstagshandel unter Druck. Anleger an der Wall Street ließen es am Dienstag ruhig angehen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.
