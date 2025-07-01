|
02.07.2025 01:09:01
South Korea Consumer Prices Unchanged In June
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in June, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday - in line with expectations after slipping 0.1 percent in May.
On a yearly basis, inflation was up 2.2 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.1 percent and up from 1.9 percent in the previous month.
Compared to the previous month, services and industrial products rose, but electricity, gas, and water remained unchanged, and livestock and fishery products declined.
Compared to the same month last year, services, industrial products, electricity, gas, water, and livestock and fishery products all rose, rising 2.2percent overall.
The index excluding food and energy rose 0.1 percent month-on-month and 2.0 percent year-on-year, respectively. The index excluding agricultural products and petroleum rose 0.2 percent month-on-month and 2.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.
