06.11.2025 00:19:59
South Korea Current Account Surplus $13.47 Billion In September
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $13.47 billion in September, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $9.15 billion.
The goods account saw a $14.24 billion surplus as exports increased by 9.6 percent to $67.27 billion and as imports increased 4.5 percent to $53.02 billion, both compared to one year earlier.
The services account posted a $3.32 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and the other business services accounts.
The primary income account had a $2.96 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.42 billion deficit.
