Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 894,85
 KRW
14,61
0,78 %
06.11.2025 00:19:59

South Korea Current Account Surplus $13.47 Billion In September

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $13.47 billion in September, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $9.15 billion.

The goods account saw a $14.24 billion surplus as exports increased by 9.6 percent to $67.27 billion and as imports increased 4.5 percent to $53.02 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $3.32 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and the other business services accounts.

The primary income account had a $2.96 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.42 billion deficit.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX verhalten -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während auch der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

