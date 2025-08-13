South Korea Export Prices Climb 1.0% In July

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up 1.0 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - after shrinking 1.2 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, export prices fell 4.3 percent after shedding 4.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 4.2 percent on month and 7.8 percent on year and manufacturing products added 1.0 percent on month but fell 4.3 percent on year..

Import prices were up 0.9 percent on month and down 5.9 percent on year after slipping 0.7 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year in June.

Individually, import prices for raw materials rose 1.5 percent on month but tumbled 12.8 percent on year and consumer goods rose 0.5 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.