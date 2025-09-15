Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 884,21
 KRW
-7,03
-0,37 %
15.09.2025 23:32:14

South Korea Export Prices Rise 0.7% In August

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - after adding 0.8 percent in July.

On a yearly basis, export prices slumped 1.0 percent after tumbling 4.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 1.1 percent on month and 9.8 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 0.7 percent on month and down 1.1 percent on year.

Import prices were up 0.3 percent on month and down 2.2 percent on year after gaining 0.8 percent on month and tumbling 5.9 percent on year in July.

Individually, import prices for raw materials were up 1.6 percent on month and down 6.6 percent on year, while intermediate goods were up 0.5 percent on month and down 1.8 percent on year. Capital goods and consumer goods both rose 0.7 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year.

