Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
05.09.2024 01:18:54
South Korea GDP Contracts 0.2% In Q2
(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2024, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That was in line with expectations following the 1.3 percent increase in the first quarter.
On an annualized basis, GDP was up 2.3 percent - again matching forecasts and slowing from 3.3 percent in the three months prior.
Real gross national income (real GNI) decreased by 1.4 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.