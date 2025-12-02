South Korea GDP Revised Up To 1.3% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday.

That's up from the 1.2 percent increase suggested in last month's advance estimate following the 0.7 percent gain in the previous three months.

Real gross national income (real GNI) increased by 0.8 percent in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

On the production side, manufacturing increased 1.5 percent, mainly due to increases in transportation equipment and computer, electronic and optical products. Construction added 0.7 percent, mainly due to civil engineering.

Services climbed 1.4 percent, led by increases in wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services, transportation and storage, and finance and insurance.

On the expenditure side, private consumption added 1.3 percent, as expenditures on goods and services both increased. Government consumption rose 1.3 percent, mainly due to expenditures on goods and health care benefits. Construction investment grew 0.6 percent, led by an increase in civil engineering.

Facilities investment increased 2.6 percent, mainly due to an increase in machinery. Exports increased 2.1 percent, as exports of semiconductors and motor vehicles increased. Imports were up 2.0 percent, mainly due to increases in machinery and equipment and motor vehicles.

Nominal gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent on quarter.

On the income side, compensation of employees increased by 1.0 percent, driven by the increase in finance and insurance.

The gross operating surplus increased 0.8 percent, mainly due to increases in the semiconductor manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade sectors.

The GDP deflator rose 2.7 percent on year.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 1.8 percent - which again showed an upward revision from 1.7 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in the three months prior.