Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 872,12
 KRW
10,75
0,58 %
30.06.2025 01:41:37

South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 2.9% In May

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent on month following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent contraction in April (originally -0.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 2.6 percent following the upwardly revised 5.1 percent jump in the previous month (originally 4.9 percent).

Retail sales were flat on month, beating forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.9 percent drop a month earlier.

ATX und DAX gehen mit klaren Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen nach Rekorden höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei wieder über 40.000-Punkte-Marke
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Freitag kräftige Aufschläge. Der Dow wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurde daneben keine gemeinsame Richtung gefunden.
