South Korea Inflation Climbs 2.6% On Year In July

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.6 percent on year in July, Statistics Korea said on Friday - above forecasts for 2.5 percent and up from 2.4 percent in June.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent - in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.

Food and non-food products rose 3.4 percent and 2.7 percent on year, respectively.

Excluding agricultural products and petroleum products, prices rose 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

