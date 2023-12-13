South Korea Jobless Rate Rises To 2.8%

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate increased in November, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in November from 2.5 percent in October.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 2.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate also climbed to 2.3 percent in November from 2.1 percent, indicating 677,000 unemployed people in the country.

At the same time, the number of employed people rose to 28,698 in November from 28,764 in the prior month.