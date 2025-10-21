Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 911,40
 KRW
5,64
0,30 %
22.10.2025 00:15:17

South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In September

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.4 percent on month in September, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after slipping 0.1 percent in August.

Individually, prices for services and for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 0.4 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 0.2 percent and utilities climbed 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 1.2 percent after advancing 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products sank 0.9 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 0.7 percent, services jumped 1.7 percent and utilities climbed 2.9 percent.

Entspannung im Handelskonflikt: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen und teils neuen Rekorden
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schließlich etwas höher. Der DAX konnte letztlich ebenso hinzugewinnen. Die US-Börsen notierten uneins. In Fernost dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen das Marktgeschehen.
