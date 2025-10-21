|
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In September
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.4 percent on month in September, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after slipping 0.1 percent in August.
Individually, prices for services and for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 0.4 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 0.2 percent and utilities climbed 1.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 1.2 percent after advancing 0.6 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products sank 0.9 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 0.7 percent, services jumped 1.7 percent and utilities climbed 2.9 percent.
