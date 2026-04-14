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15.04.2026 00:03:14
South Korea Trade Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Wednesday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In February, imports were up 13.2 percent on year and export surged an annual 48.3 percent for a trade surplus of $25.74 billion.
Japan will provide February numbers for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.1 percent on month and a gain of 8.5 percent on year. That follows the 5.5 percent monthly drop and the 13.7 percent yearly increase in January.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed until Thursday for the Songkran Festival.
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