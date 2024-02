South Korea Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Thursday release January data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were down 10.8 percent on year and exports added 5.0 percent for a trade surplus of $4.46 billion.

Australia will see December numbers for building approvals and Q4 data for import and export prices. In November, building approvals were up 1.6 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year. Export prices in Q3 were down 3.1 percent on quarter and import prices rose 0.8 percent.

Hong Kong will release December figures for retail sales; in November, sales were up 15.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide January figures for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.41 percent on month and 2.61 percent on year, while core CPI climbed 1.80 percent on year.

A number of regional countries will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Thursday for Federal Territory Day and will re-open on Friday.