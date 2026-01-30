Spain Economic Growth Beats Expectations

(RTTNews) - Spain's economic growth accelerated on household spending and investment in the fourth quarter, preliminary estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent from the third quarter, provisional estimate from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday. A similar faster growth was last reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GDP growth was expected to be 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, which was the same rate as reported in the third quarter.

On the expenditure-side, household consumption increased 1.0 percent, while government spending edged up only 0.1 percent. Gross fixed capital formation registered a variation of 1.7 percent.

Regarding foreign trade, data showed that exports of goods and services showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.8 percent and imports moved up 1.4 percent from the previous quarter.

On a yearly basis, economic growth softened to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in the preceding period. Economists had forecast the growth rate to remain unchanged at 2.7 percent.

For the whole of 2025, the economy logged a growth of 2.8 percent but weaker than the last year's 3.5 percent expansion.