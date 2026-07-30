Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1675
 EUR
-0,0009
-0,07 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
30.07.2026 09:39:16

Spain GDP Growth Improves In Q2

(RTTNews) - Spain's economic growth improved in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent from the first quarter. Economists had forecast the quarterly growth rate to remain stable at 0.6 percent.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that household spending grew 0.7 percent and government spending climbed 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation was up 0.5 percent.

Exports of goods and services registered a quarterly rise of 0.8 percent and imports posted a 0.6 percent increase.

On a yearly basis, economic growth remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in the second quarter, while the rate was expected to ease to 2.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mti Gewinnen -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende stark. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An der Wall Street werden grüne Vorzeichen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen