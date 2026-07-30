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30.07.2026 09:39:16
Spain GDP Growth Improves In Q2
(RTTNews) - Spain's economic growth improved in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.
Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent from the first quarter. Economists had forecast the quarterly growth rate to remain stable at 0.6 percent.
The expenditure-side of GDP showed that household spending grew 0.7 percent and government spending climbed 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation was up 0.5 percent.
Exports of goods and services registered a quarterly rise of 0.8 percent and imports posted a 0.6 percent increase.
On a yearly basis, economic growth remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in the second quarter, while the rate was expected to ease to 2.5 percent.
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