Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1583
 EUR
-0,0014
-0,12 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
30.04.2026 14:14:42

Spain GDP Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - Spain's economy logged a softer growth in the first quarter, provisional estimate from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the fourth quarter. This was slower than the 0.8 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter but faster than the expected growth of 0.5 percent.

Domestic demand contributed 0.4 percentage points to quarterly GDP growth. Household final consumption expenditure increased 0.6 percent and government final consumption expenditure rose 0.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation registered a marginal growth of 0.1 percent.

Exports of goods and services dropped 0.5 percent, and imports decreased 1.2 percent. On a yearly basis, GDP growth improved marginally to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
08:41 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08:16 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:27 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
06:07 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen