Spain Industrial Output Falls For First Time In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in July due to the sharp fall in capital goods output, the statistical office INE said Tuesday.

Industrial production dropped by adjusted 0.4 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise in June. This was the first fall in four months.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 4.4 percent, in contrast to the 4.3 percent decline in June.

Among sectors, only capital goods posted an annual fall, down 4.8 percent. Meanwhile, production of intermediate and consumer goods moved up 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Energy output was up 0.3 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production decreased 0.4 percent, offsetting the 0.2 percent rise in June.

