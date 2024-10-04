Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
04.10.2024 13:15:43
Spain Industrial Output Falls Slightly In September
(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial output dropped slightly in September, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.
Industrial production fell 0.1 percent on a yearly basis after declining 0.4 percent a month ago. This was the second consecutive drop in output.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production slid 3.5 percent, in contrast to the 4.6 percent increase in the prior month.
All components of industrial production, expect intermediate goods declined in August. Capital goods posted the biggest fall of 2.8 percent. Energy output slid 1.2 percent and consumer goods production edged down 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods registered an annual increase of 1.8 percent.
Month-on-month, industrial production slid 0.1 percent following a 0.4 percent decrease in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.