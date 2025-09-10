Spain Industrial Output Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Spain industrial production grew the most in nine months in July, the statistical office INE said on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, stronger than the 1.9 percent rise in June. This was the biggest expansion since last October, when output climbed 2.6 percent. Within major components, energy logged the fastest growth of 5.8 percent. This was followed by intermediate goods production with a 2 percent rise and consumer goods output with 1.9 percent expansion.

Production of capital goods alone showed a decline, which was down by 1.6 percent.

On a monthly comparison, industrial production registered its first fall in three months in July. Production dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in June.