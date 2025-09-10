Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1564
 EUR
0,0015
0,13 %
EUR - GBP
10.09.2025 11:23:52

Spain Industrial Output Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Spain industrial production grew the most in nine months in July, the statistical office INE said on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, stronger than the 1.9 percent rise in June. This was the biggest expansion since last October, when output climbed 2.6 percent. Within major components, energy logged the fastest growth of 5.8 percent. This was followed by intermediate goods production with a 2 percent rise and consumer goods output with 1.9 percent expansion.

Production of capital goods alone showed a decline, which was down by 1.6 percent.

On a monthly comparison, industrial production registered its first fall in three months in July. Production dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in June.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Asien in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen zur Wochenmitte an. Die Börsen in Fernost legen am Mittwoch zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

