Spain Industrial Output Rebounds 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production expanded as expected in April after falling in the previous month, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.

Industrial production logged an adjusted annual growth of 0.8 percent in April, in contrast to the 1.3 percent decrease in March.

The rebound in April was largely attributed to 5.3 percent of accelerated growth in consumer goods production.

Capital goods output also grew strongly by 3.1 percent, and a 0.2 percent rise was witnessed in the intermediate goods segment. On the other hand, energy production fell notably by 4.7 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent fall a month ago.