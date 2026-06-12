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12.06.2026 12:06:38

Spain Inflation Stable At 3.2%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer prices logged a steady increase in May, final data from the statistical office INE revealed Friday.

The consumer price index grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, the same pace of increase as seen in April and matched the estimate published on May 29.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation rose to 3.0 percent from 2.8 percent in May.

EU harmonized inflation climbed to 3.6 percent, as estimated, from 3.5 percent a month ago.

Transportation cost gained 7.4 percent on higher air passenger transport prices, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.1 percent after a 0.4 percent rise in April. The harmonized index of consumer prices also gained 0.1 percent, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month. Both monthly figures matched the provisional estimates released earlier.

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